Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

The fantasy football season continues to trudge along, and it’s safe to say the push for the playoffs is now on.

Week 10 is fast approaching, meaning in many leagues there are only a few more weeks left to secure a playoff spot. That’s where wise maneuvering on the waiver wire is more important than ever.

So, here are the players you’ll want to eye this week on the wire (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (56% owned)

It’s a coin flip if he’s available in your league. But the good thing about Ryan is he, for the most part, has improved at limiting mistakes the last few weeks.

Ryan’s showing in Week 8 (146 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions) was a black eye, but he’s otherwise been fine enough — especially if you’re at a place where you have to stream quarterbacks. He’s thrown for at least two touchdowns in all but two games, and only thrown interceptions in three games. That is a fairly high floor.

Other quarterbacks to target: Carson Wentz (IND), Teddy Bridgewater (DEN), Tua Tagovailoa (MIA)

Running back: Kenyan Drake, Las Vegas Raiders (63% owned)

You would think Drake would no longer be a fantasy asset with Josh Jacobs healthy, but the Raiders found a way to keep him involved in the offense in Week 9.

Drake remains a relative non-factor on the ground (he had four carries for 30 yards against the New York Giants, 21 of which came on a single rush), but he caught six of his eight targets for 70 yards. Especially with Henry Ruggs no longer in the picture, Drake should remain a valuable part of the Vegas passing game. And if you’re in a PPR league, he’s actually a decent weekly play.

Other running backs to target: Ty Johnson (NYJ), Devonta Freeman (BAL), D’Ernest Johnson (CLE)

Wide receiver: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns (13% owned)

We had DPJ here two weeks ago, but since then he’s missed a game with a groin injury. However, Peoples-Jones bounced back in a big way this past Sunday, reeling in two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The second-year pro now is a starter for the Browns after they cut Odell Beckham Jr., so he figures to see his role continue to increase. Now would be the time to pounce.

Other wide receivers to target: Elijah Moore (NYJ), Tim Patrick (DEN), Kendrick Bourne (NE)

Tight end: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (41% owned)

The Newburyport, Mass., native has become a favorite target of Ben Roethlisberger in recent weeks.

Combined over the last two games, both wins for the Steelers, Freiermuth has caught nine passes on 13 targets for 77 yards with three touchdowns. He’s the clear option in the air over Eric Ebron in that offense, and at a position that lacks valuable options, he’s a nice under-the-radar get.

Other tight ends to target: Geoff Swaim (TEN), Tyler Conklin (MIN), Ricky Seals-Jones (WFT)