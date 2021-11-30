Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position The fantasy playoffs are fast approaching by Adam London 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In a standard fantasy football season, offering several waiver wire suggestions heading into Week 13 probably would be a useless exercise.

Yeah, your roster probably could use a little fine-tuning for the final week of the fantasy regular season or opening round of the playoffs. But in years past, your lineup probably was pretty well set at this juncture.

The timeline since has been shifted a bit with NFL regular seasons now lasting 18 weeks. Furthermore, injuries continue to ravage the league, especially at the running back position.

So without further ado, here are players — all rostered in 65% or less of Yahoo! leagues — you should look into scooping up before game action gets underway Thursday night.

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (58% rostered)

Wentz probably is your best option at quarterback this week. Not only is he coming off his first 300-yard passing performance of the season, but the Colts also face a favorable matchup Sunday against the lowly Texans. Wentz threw for 223 yards and two TDs against Houston back in Week 6, and that was when Indy still was largely out of sync on offense. Look for a big showing from Wentz and Co. this weekend as they try to get back in the win column.

Other QBs to consider: Taysom Hill (NO), Tua Tagovailoa (MIA), Daniel Jones (NYG)

Running Back: Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (52% rostered)

There probably isn’t going to be a more coveted player on the wire this week than Mattison. The third-year pro’s number has been called in Minnesota in wake of Dalvin Cook’s shoulder injury, which likely will cause the Viking star to miss multiple games. Mattison has been great in relief of Cook this season, rushing for combined 245 yards between Weeks 3 and 5. The 23-year-old could be in store for a monster game Sunday against a Detroit Lions team that’s averaging the third-most fantasy points per contest to running backs.

Other RBs to target: Jamaal Williams (DET), Chuba Hubbard (CAR), J.D. McKissic (WAS)

Wide Receiver: Kenny Golladay, New York Giants (58% rostered)

We’re admittedly hoping for a breakout performance here. Golladay has to score his first touchdown with the Giants at some point, right? Why not Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wideouts? Jones targeted Golladay seven times in Week 12 — tied for his second-highest mark of the season — and we’re expecting to see a similar number in South Beach.

Other WRs to consider: A.J. Green (ARZ), Marvin Jones Jr. (JAX), Rashod Bateman (BAL)