Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are out of Friday's game against the Lakers by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday, Harrison Barnes showed no signs of injury in the Kings’ win over the Trail Blazers, so it doesn’t look like his foot injury will keep him out for an extended period. Barnes put up 13 points in 29 minutes against Portland. He’s currently second in team scoring, averaging 19 points per game. Meanwhile, Richaun Holmes missed Wednesday’s game due to an eye injury, so this will be the second straight game he’ll be out. Expect Alex Len to play in his place again. Holmes leads the Kings in rebounds with 9.8 per game and is fourth in scoring with 14.4. Ideally, Sacramento will not be without the two of them for very long.

