Jared Goff is active for Week 12 against the Bears by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

#CHIvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health System pic.twitter.com/G0q4oQ773y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2021

Jared Goff is active for the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears. Goff missed Detroit’s Week 11 matchup with the Browns due to an oblique injury. The Lions lost that contest, as they have every game, except for their Week 10 tie with the Steelers. Detroit’s 2,203 passing yards is the fifth-worst in the NFL, and they rank third last in receiving touchdowns with eight. Keep in mind, that’s with Goff playing all but one of their games. However, Goff is an upgrade over Tim Boyle. Goff has 220 completions for 2,109 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Detroit also declared Trinity Benson, David Blough, Trey Flowers, Matt Nelson, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai inactive for Week 12.

Even if Goff returning doesn’t necessarily move the needle as to which team will win this game, it’ll play into the spread and several props. Of course, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered for all your Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions betting needs.