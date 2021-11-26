Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris questionable for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 26, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. If he can play, Embiid would make his return after missing eight games due to Covid-19. Embiid has had a history of missing games throughout his career and has yet to play more than 64 games in a season. He currently leads Philadelphia with 21. 4 points per game and averages the second-most rebounds on the team with 9.6. If Embiid returns, Andre Drummond, who leads the 76ers in rebounds with 11.2, will take a hit to his usage.

Meanwhile, Harris, who has been dealing with a hip injury, could also make his return. Harris averages the second-most points per game on Philadelphia with 20.6. The 76ers are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

