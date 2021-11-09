Joel Embiid Enters Health and Safety Protocols by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2021

The 76ers have been one of the best teams in basketball this season. They’ve jumped out to an 8-2 record, and they’re currently on a six-game winning streak. That said, the season hasn’t been without hardships. Ben Simmons remains away from the team, and there’s currently no timetable for his return.

The team is also currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Tobias Harris has missed each of the past four games due to health and safety protocols, and he’ll remain out of the lineup on Monday. Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle are also out due to health and safety protocols.

Now, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols. He was already expected to rest during Monday’s contest vs. the Knicks, but he will likely now be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

With Embiid, Simmons, and Harris all out of the lineup, the 76ers are arguably missing their three best players. That’s going to make Monday’s matchup vs. the Knicks an uphill battle, but they’re listed as just one-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.