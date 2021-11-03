Kristaps Porzingis Status Update by Sports Grid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis could be in line to play on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Kristaps Porzingis is “progressing” and will “hopefully” play tomorrow night vs. Spurs, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for fourth straight game due to lower back stiffness.



Maxi Kleber will be out at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 2, 2021

Porzinigis missed Dallas’s last four games due to stiffness in his lower back. The Mavericks held him out of Thursday’s game, hoping that he could play on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday. He’s currently listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report.

It’s been a disappointing start for the Latvian native, as he is averaging just 12.7 points compared to 20.1 points per game last season.

Dallas will play its third game in four nights, and that could be why the public is backing the Spurs in this matchup as two-point underdogs.

At this time, sharp bettors have yet to show their hand as to which side they prefer.

