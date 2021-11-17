Kyle Lowry Ruled Out Wednesday Against Pelicans by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Will Guillory of The Athletic reports Kyle Lowry will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.

Jimmy Butler is available tonight for Miami.



Lowry, Bam and Markieff Morris are all out. https://t.co/YFKDMINLGj — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) November 17, 2021

Lowry will sit out as a rest candidate, last playing in a 103-90 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Nov. 15, playing 32 minutes, scoring 11 points, three rebounds and 11 assists. In his first season with the Heat, Lowry has started 13 games, averaging 34 minutes, 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game.

With Lowry out of the rotation Wednesday, expect Tyler Herro to see an uptick in production and start in Lowry’s place. Herro, who is priced at $7,400 on FanDuel, played 37 minutes in Monday’s win, scoring 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Appearing in 14 games this year, Herro is averaging 34 minutes, 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.

The Heat are a 7-point home favorite against the Pelicans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 211-point total.