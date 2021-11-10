Kyler Murray's Status For Week 10 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, will not practice on Wednesday. Rapoport went on to say that Murray might not practice at all this week.

From NFL Now: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray isn't practicing today, as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/ZTl7iizNJO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

If that’s the case, then Murray’s ankle injury is even more severe than initially expected. Last week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray could play in Week 9 without practicing. However, that seems more unlikely this time around if he misses two full weeks of practice.

The Cardinals team didn’t necessarily need the former Heisman winner last weekend. Backup quarterback, Colt McCoy, led the team to a 31-17 victory over the 49ers.

This week, Arizona is as high as a 10.5-point favorite when they host the Panthers. That line would appear to suggest that Murray’s playing. However, given this latest update regarding Murray’s practice status, it might be worth a look to grab the points with the visiting underdogs.

