Lakers' Anthony Davis Ruled Out Wednesday Against Pacers

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports Anthony Davis will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

Anthony Davis (fever) will not play against the Pacers tonight, sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 24, 2021

Davis, who has been dealing with an illness, reportedly will not play because of a fever. Last playing in a 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks Tuesday, Davis played 34 minutes, scoring 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. A primary playmaker for the Lakers, Davis has played 19 games this year, averaging 35 minutes, 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game and is third on the Lakers in usage, with a 28.3% usage rate, only behind LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

With Davis out of the rotation, expect an uptick in production for LeBron James, who will play after being listed as questionable with an abdominal injury. James has played eight games this year, averaging 34 minutes, 23 points, five rebounds and six assists per game.

James, who returns from a one-game suspension, is priced at $9,900 on FanDuel.

The Lakers are a 7-point road underdog against the Pacers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 217-point total.