Lakers SF LeBron James (COVID-19) OUT For Tuesday Vs. Kings; Enters League Protocols

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will miss the team’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, per Stadium’s Shams Charania.

James will either have to produce two negative tests in 24 hours or quarantine for a total of ten days. He has already missed 11 games this season and could be in line to miss a total of five games if he is out for the total ten-day period.

In his 19th season, James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game along with a 48.4 field goal percentage in 11 outings this season. In his absence, expect Talen Horton-Tucker to see an uptick in minutes and a possible start in his place.

Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday with the total set at 223.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.