Laviska Shenault Jr. Fantasy Outlook by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Jaguars wide receiver, Laviska Shenault Jr., could see his touches increase as the team explores options to utilize him more in the backfield.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in talking about creating more explosive offensive plays mentions the idea of getting Laviska Shenualt, Jr. some touches out of the backfield.



Sign me up for that. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 26, 2021

Jacksonville needs to find ways to generate some offense, particularly after slot receiver, Jamal Agnew, went down with a season-ending hip injury. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is aware that teams can neutralize Shenault in the passing game. However, if he operates behind the line of scrimmage, it’ll be much more difficult for opposing teams to prevent him from getting his hands on the football.

It’ll be interesting to see how long it’ll take for this new plan with Shenault to be set into motion as Jacksonville hosts Atlanta in Week 12 as two-point underdogs. Despite its 2-8 record, you might be surprised to learn that it’s the home underdogs that are drawing interest from sharp bettors.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.