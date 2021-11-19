LeBron James A Game-Time Decision by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Keith Smith of CelticsBlog.com reports that the Lakers’ Lebron James will be a game-time decision when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Friday night. James missed the last eight games for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain. In his absence, Los Angeles is just 3-5 and dropped to 8-8 on the season.

Frank Vogel said LeBron James is a game-time decision tonight at the Boston Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 19, 2021

The Lakers are available anywhere from a 1.5 to a 2-point underdog in this matchup. It’s possible there could be further line movement if it’s announced that James will indeed suit up.

However, that uncertainty’s been enough to keep sharp bettors on the sidelines for this game. Instead, they’re targeting an over on the total, available anywhere from 214 to 214.5. It’s worth noting that the total is 6-1 to the over in the last seven head-to-head meetings.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.