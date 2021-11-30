Legendary Gambler To Earn Massive Payout If Patriots Win Super Bowl The Patriots' Super Bowl odds continue to rise by Adam London 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jim McIngvale is a Houston native, but he’s hoping to see the New England Patriots raise the Lombardi Trophy in February.

McIngvale, who’s most commonly known in the sports betting community as “Mattress Mack,” has a pair of open bets on the Patriots to win Super Bowl LVI: one for $1.25 million through the Barstool Sportsbook and another for $750,000 through theScore Bet, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bill Belichick’s team owned 23-1 odds to claim football’s most coveted hardware on Nov. 17 when Mack put in the expensive wagers. So if the Patriots are the last team standing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Mack will rake in a whopping $46 million.

Mack explained the logic behind the plays to the LVRJ’s Todd Dewey.

“I thought, to use a horse racing term, that it was an overlay,” Mack told Dewey. “Twenty-three to one is way high, based upon their history and the whole organization up there, especially the head coach.

“I took a gamble at that and so far it’s looking pretty good.”

Mack was wise to place the bets when he did. The Patriots shut out the Falcons in Atlanta one day after the wagers were submitted and then notched a 23-point Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans, who entered Foxboro as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. New England now owns 10-to-1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVI, the sixth-highest mark in all of football.

One of the teams ahead of the Patriots on the board, the Buffalo Bills (+750), will welcome New England to upstate New York on Monday night. Should Mac Jones and Co. notch a convincing win in one of the NFL’s toughest environments, the Patriots’ Super Bowl LVI prices all but surely will diminish in value.