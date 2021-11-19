Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

LOS ANGELES LAKERS VS. BOSTON CELTICS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Lakers (8-8) vs. Celtics (7-8)

Date: Friday, November 19

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden

TV Coverage: ESPN

LOS ANGELES LAKERS VS. BOSTON CELTICS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Lakers +114 | Celtics -134

Spread: Celtics -2.0

Total: 213.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Lakers +1000 | Celtics +8000

LOS ANGELES LAKERS VS. BOSTON CELTICS NEWS AND NOTES

These teams have gotten off to disappointing starts this season, and both squads are dealing with significant injuries.

The Celtics have been playing without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams recently. Brown has already been ruled out vs. the Lakers, while Williams is questionable. Additionally, Dennis Schroder has also been added to the injury report as questionable with an ankle injury.

The Lakers are dealing with minor injuries to guys like Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, and Austin Reaves, but the significant injury involves LeBron James. He’s missed the past eight games due to an abdominal injury, and he’s questionable to suit up on Friday.

His return would obviously be a massive deal for the Lakers. They’ve gone just 3-5 with LeBron out of the lineup, and he remains one of the most impactful players in basketball. The Lakers have been outscored by -6.0 points per 100 possessions with LeBron off the court this season, and they’ve posted a Net Rating of +3.1 with LeBron on the floor. That’s a massive difference.

If James cannot suit up again, the Celtics will have a sizable advantage in this contest. Even without Brown, the Celtics are simply the better team at this point. They’re the better squad in terms of Net Rating, so they deserve to be favored by more than just two points at home. The current spread suggests that these two teams are essentially equal on a neutral court, but that’s not the case if LeBron is ruled out.

Our betting model gives the Celtics a greater than 70% chance of winning this contest, and it projects the average margin of victory to be 6.2 points. Make sure to monitor the news leading up to tip-off, and be ready to pounce on the Celtics if LeBron is ruled out.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS VS. BOSTON CELTICS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Lakers 29.7% | Celtics 70.3%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Celtics â 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Celtics â 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over â 4 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.