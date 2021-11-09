Malcolm Brogdon Remains Out on Sunday by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss yet another game with a non-COVID-related illness on Sunday. Brogdon missed the Pacers Friday night contest against the Portland Trail Blazers and will sit again against the Sacramento Kings.

The Pacers official Twitter account also confirmed that Isaiah Jackson and T.J. Warren were out, but Jeremy Lamb is available.

Injury Report for tonight’s game at Sacramento:



Jeremy Lamb – Available (left ankle)

Malcolm Brogdon – Out (non-COVID illness)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/OS6BajDM8Z — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 7, 2021

Various ailments have prevented Brogdon from playing in four of the Pacers’ past five games; however, Brogdon remains a driving force of the Pacers’ offense. Brogdon leads the team in points (22.3) and assists (7.0) and ranks third in rebounds (7.2).

T.J. McConnell has covered for Brogdon in the four games he’s missed, averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists as a starter. McConnell has a $6,000 salary on FanDuel main slates tonight.

The Pacers have lost five of their past seven and enter tonight’s contest against the Kings as +2.5 underdogs on the spread and +112 underdogs on the moneyline.