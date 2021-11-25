Mark Ingram is out for Week 12 against the Bills by SportsGrid 55 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports Mark Ingram is out for the Saints’ Thanksgiving game against the Bills. With Alvin Kamara out for the third straight week with a knee injury, Tony Jones will be the Saints’ primary running back come game-time. Ingram is second on the team with 499 rushing yards, behind Kamara’s 530 yards. Meanwhile, Jones has only had 22 carries for 79 yards this season. New Orleans is 17th in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,179, so playing without their top two backs is going to be a tough pill to swallow. The Saints also have the third least passing yards league-wide with 2,146. However, New Orleans’ 22 receiving touchdowns rank fifth, so all they have to do is figure out a way to get downfield.

There is no doubt Ingram being out will negatively impact the Saints’ chances of winning, so head over to Fanduel Sportsbook to see how far the lines end up moving.