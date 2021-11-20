Marquise Brown is out Sunday for the Ravens by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Ravens have announced that Marquise Brown won’t play Sunday versus the Bears, the Ravens official website reports. Brown is dealing with a thigh injury and was only able to practice in a limited fashion once this week. The Ravens may be electing to play it safe here as they figure they can beat the Bears with or without Brown, so let’s give him the game off get him as close to 100% healthy as possible for Week 12.

The Ravens are expected to have Latavius Murray back for this contest, so perhaps this will be more of a ground game attack for the Ravens and not an aerial assault. Another possibility would be the coming-out party for Rashod Bateman. He missed a practice this week with an illness but will play. Bateman was picked in the first round, 27th overall by the Ravens in the 2021 NFL Entry Draft, and has been coming on of late with 11 receptions for 132 yards in his last two contests.

The Ravens are 5 point favorites (-110) versus the Bears on Sunday and are -225 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.