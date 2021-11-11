Maryland vs. Michigan State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Michigan State (8-1) looks to rebound after its first loss of the season as they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) in Big Ten play on Saturday, November 13.

How will the Spartans respond after having their dreams crushed last week in a 40-29 defeat to Purdue? Coming in at No. 7 in the latest playoff rankings, there’s still room for Michigan State to make a move at the end of the season, even though that’s seeming unlikely after a dud against the Boilermakers.

Star running back Kenneth Walker III (1,340 yards, 17 TDs) will look to find success against a Maryland defense allowing 149 rushing yards per game. The Terrapins defense, in general, has been a concern, allowing 5.8 yards per play on the season and at least 425 total yards in each of their past six games.

The Spartans have been much less successful from a statistical standpoint than their record would indicate, one reason they’ve been seemingly undervalued in the betting market. If -3 looked like a value last week before the Purdue game, it certainly didn’t seem that way after the final whistle.

Maryland has had a slew of underwhelming performances since entering Big Ten play. The two wins have each come by three points against Illinois and Indiana, two bad football teams. That being said, last week’s loss to Penn State was closer than the final score indicated. The Terrapins narrowly lost the yardage battle 456 to 419 and actually had 29 first downs compared to Penn State’s 23. They turned the ball over twice at inopportune times but otherwise hung close with a good team.

Maryland is the side. The model likes the Terps in this spot, and we do as well.