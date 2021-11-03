Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Ruled Out (Back) by Sports Grid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In Dallas, Joe Trahan of WFAA ABC reports that Mavericks center, Kristaps Porzingis, will not play in Tuesday’s home game against the Miami Heat.

The Mavs have offically ruled Kristaps Porzingis OUT for tonight’s game against the Spurs with lower back tightness.



Mavs fans, what ya thinkin'? pic.twitter.com/GgIxswFYJ0 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 28, 2021

Porzingis is dealing with tightness in his lower back. The Latvian native has struggled thus far this season as his 12.7 points per game is almost eight points below his season average last year.

With Porzingis out, bettors are rushing to back the Heat, who are now a 2.5-point favorite.

The total’s also taking a hit as under bettors have pushed the down from 211 to 210. That makes sense considering that both teams are combined 2-10 to the under this season. Note that Dallas is also a perfect 6-0 to the under thus far.

Under bettors have enjoyed a profitable start to the year as NBA games are a combined 63-38 to the under (62.4%).

