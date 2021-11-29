Max Scherzer Inks Three-Year Deal With Mets by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Max Scherzer’s deal with the Mets is done, per source. Three years, $130 million, an opt out after the second season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

It seemed like Scherzer and the Mets were getting close to an agreement on Sunday night, but talks reportedly cooled on Monday morning. However, Steve Cohen was able to get his guy in the end. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the deal with Scherzer and the Mets is now official, with Scherzer landing a three-year, $130M deal. It also includes an opt-out after the second season.

With his new deal, Scherzer has drastically increased the market for starting pitchers moving forward. His contract will pay him an average annual value of over $43M, which is a massive increase from Gerrit Cole’s mark of $36M.

Scherzer will turn 38-years-old next season, but he’s shown no signs of decline up to this point. He pitched to a career-best 2.46 ERA last season, and he maintained elite marks in FIP and K/9. He and new teammate Jacob deGrom have won four of the past six NL Cy Young awards, so there is plenty of hope in Flushing heading into next year.

The Mets have moved to +1100 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2022 World Series, trailing only the Dodgers and Astros.