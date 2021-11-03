Michael Thomas Out for the Season by Sports Grid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Statement from Saints’ WR Michael Thomas, who is now out for the season with an ankle injury: pic.twitter.com/wrBdQeiITV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Thomas missed the first eight weeks of the season on the PUP list, and he announced on social media on Wednesday that he will not return to the lineup this year. He had surgery on his ankle during the offseason, and he has suffered a setback that will require additional time to heal.

The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston last week to an ACL injury, so they will be without their top quarterback and pass-catcher moving forward. The Saints’ passing attack was already one of the least productive in the league — they rank 31st in passing yards per game — and things could be even bleaker over the second half of the year. Taysom Hill is expected to take over as their starting quarterback, and Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway will be their top receivers. The team reportedly tried to trade for a pass catcher before the deadline, but they were unsuccessful.

Still, the Saints sit at 5-2 for the year, and FanDuel Sportsbook lists them at -340 to make the playoffs. They’re currently listed as six-point home favorites in Week 9 vs. the Falcons.