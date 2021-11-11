Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Vikings vs. Chargers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 14

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Vikings vs. Chargers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Vikings +134 | Chargers -158

Spread: Chargers -3.0

Total: 53.0 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +13000 | Vikings +2000

Vikings vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Vikings +3.0

Vikings vs. Chargers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vikings record sits at just 3-5 for the year, but that does not reflect the true strength of this squad. They’ve outscored their opponents this season, giving them a Pythagorean Win Expectation of 4.1-3.9. They also rank 11th in Football Outsiders DVOA, which puts them ahead of teams like the Packers and Chiefs.

The Chargers are on the opposite end of the spectrum. They own a 5-3 record this season, but they’ve been outscored by their opponents. That gives them a worse Pythagorean Win Expectation than the Vikings, and they’ve also been worse in terms of DVOA.

The current spread suggests that these two teams are equal on a neutral field, but I disagree with that assessment. That makes the Vikings a solid value.

Minnesota should be able to take advantage of the Chargers’ poor rushing defense in this matchup. LA is dead last in rush defense DVOA, so Alexander Mattison should thrive. He’s started two games for the Vikings this season, and he’s racked up at least 112 rushing yards in both contests.

Finally, Kirk Cousins has historically been at his best when getting points. He’s posted a record of 32-25-0 against the spread as an underdog. This is a big spot for the Vikings to get their season back on track, so expect to see their best effort.

