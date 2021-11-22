NBA Betting Guide for Monday, November 22: Back The Streaking Timberwolves In New Orleans by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We snapped our three-game losing streak on Sunday by backing the Pistons as 7.5-point underdogs. It turns out we didn’t even need the additional insurance point as Detroit got the cover with 1.5 points to spare based on the closing number. However, you can never be sure, considering the Pistons held a 17-point lead with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter and still lost by five points.

Let’s try to extend our streak to two games by fading the New Orleans Pelicans yet again on Monday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Timberwolves -158 | Pelicans +134

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5 (-108) | Pelicans +3.5 (-110)

Total: 214 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Timberwolves +13000 | Pelicans +24000

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans, News, Analysis, and Picks

The future looks bright for the Minnesota Timberwolves. That is if all the players can get on the same page and commit to sharing the basketball. That became a talking point for the team just a few games into the season as some players even took it to new heights by criticizing some of their teammates in public. That’s why I think this Timberwolves team will be very streaky this season. But when they’re on and rolling downhill, get out of their way.

I initially questioned if Anthony Edwards was worthy of the top overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What I failed to account for was the upside the Georgia product possesses at such a young age. You could make the argument that he’s already the best player on the team in just his second season. Minnesota’s trio of Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and D’Angelo Russell average at least 18.8 points per game individually. That’s a handful to deal with if you’re a Pelicans team that, at the moment, has only two players who can match that feat.

The Timberwolves 43-point blowout over the Grizzlies on Saturday was an eye-opener. They’ve scored at least 115 points in back-to-back games and covered the spread in their past four games. Furthermore, Minnesota is 5-1 against the spread in its previous six visits to New Orleans.

As for the Pelicans, you will probably get a team more likely to follow up a win with a string of losses as the consistency isn’t there, especially with Zion Williamson still sidelined with a foot injury. New Orleans’ most recent victory came two games ago, and after a 111-94 loss to the Pacers, I expect the heartbreak to continue for the 3-15 Pelicans.

We only have to lay a short price with Minnesota as the better team in this matchup. And as long as the mood is good in the Timberwolves locker room, this is the right time to jump aboard and ride their gravy train.

Pick: Timberwolves 3.5 (-108)

