NBA Betting Guide for November 2: Another Under Play For The Rockets by Sports Grid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA Betting Guide for November 2: Another Under Play For The Rockets

Our three-game winning streak in the Association ended on Monday night as the Hornets struggled to recover after a slow start. I’m certainly disappointed after opting not to consider taking an under in the league, considering how profitable they’ve been thus far. I won’t make that mistake again tonight as I’ve identified a play that’s registering a ton of value in my betting model.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rockets +430 | Lakers -590

Spread: Lakers -10

Total: 218

NBA Championship Odds: Rockets +25000 | Lakers +500

Odds courtesy ofÂ FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Rockets and Lakers will meet for the second time three days after Los Angeles won 95-85 on their home court. Although the Rockets are just 1-5 on the season, they’re 3-3 against the spread. They’ve done an excellent job on the perimeter as opponents shoot just 33.1% from behind the three-point line. They’re ranked 12th in this defensive metric, and that’s a big reason they’re also 11th in defensive efficiency and allowing 1.028 points per 100 possessions.

However, on offense, Houston’s just 28th in efficiency with only 0.956 points per 100 possessions. That combination makes this team a dead under team until proven otherwise.

As for the Lakers, it will take some time before they sort out their offensive rotation. Their offense is in the middle of the pack in efficiency as they’re 14th with 1.045 points per possession.

Los Angeles entered the season with the oldest team in the league. The average age of their players is thirty years, and we’re already seeing some attrition this early in the season as LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (knee), and Dwight Howard (neck) are all game-time decisions due to various injuries.

The Lakers likely won’t need all their starters to defeat this youthful Rockets squad. As a result, it wouldn’t surprise me if some of those players get the night off given the opponent.

Moreover, here are two trends worth keeping in mind for this game:

The total is 7-0 to the under in Houston’s past seven games.

The total is 7-1 to the under in the previous seven meetings between the Rockets and the Lakers.

This should be another low-scoring game after these two teams recently played one another. When you sum it all up, the under is the best play in this matchup.

The Bet: Under 218

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy ofÂ SportsGrid.

Sign up forÂ Fanduel SportsbookÂ today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.