NBA Betting Guide for Saturday, November 20: A Same-Game Teaser To Consider

Although we’ve followed up a three-game winning streak with a two-game losing streak, we’re still in profit thus far in the NBA season. One thing that I have to admit is that I’ve been a bit disappointed that I haven’t been involved in enough of the Hornets’ games this season. Tonight they’re back in action for a divisional game against the Hawks. So, I think we have an opportunity to involve them as part of a same-game teaser vs. the Hawks to get us back in the win column.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hornets +210 | Hawks -255

Spread: Hawks -7

Total: 226.5

NBA Championship Odds: Hornets +12000 | Hawks +4600

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks, News, Analysis and Picks

The Charlotte Hornets might’ve surpassed the Atlanta Hawks as the burgeoning young team of the South. Charlotte’s ahead of Atlanta by 2.5 games in the Southeast Division, and it comes into this matchup on a five-game winning streak. The Hawks have gotten hot themselves–currently on a three-game winning streak. Those victories have been by double digits, and two of their opponents included the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. Thus, Atlanta’s looked much better of late as it’s rebounded nicely after a six-game losing streak.

Atlanta will also have plenty of rest after the last playing on Wednesday night. That’s a luxury the Hornets won’t be able to draw on as they expended themselves in a 121-118 home victory over the Pacers. It won’t help much that this will also be the third game in four nights for Charlotte. Something tells me that this game will be played with some bragging rights on the line. I say that because five of the last six meetings went over the total.

Further, the Hornets have been a bit pesky and covered four of the previous six meetings in Atlanta. With Charlotte possibly fatigued, they could suffer a bit defensively. Usually, it’s the legs that give way first as players are slower to chase after the players they’re guarding. Offensively, they shouldn’t have much of an issue when you have the ball in your hands. As for Atlanta, we’ve seen their offense come to life with an average of 119.7 points during this three-game winning streak.

The oddsmakers are well aware of all this, and that’s why the total opened at 226. That’s quite a reversal from what we’ve seen this season, considering that the under is 141-93 (60.3%) across all NBA games this season. As a result, we can take full advantage of this information and pair the Hawks with the over as part of a two-leg five-point teaser at -110 odds.

Pick: Two Team 5-Pt Teaser with Hawks -2 / Over 221.5

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

