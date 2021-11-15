NBA Betting Guide for Sunday, November 15: Fade The Hapless Pelicans…Again by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Talk about a range of emotions if you bet the total between the Spurs and Lakers on Sunday afternoon. The total opened as high as 223 and was bet down to 219 at some sportsbooks. We managed to be on the right side in the game by grabbing an alternate line at 220.5, and sure enough, the game finished with a combined score of 220 points. Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good, and Lady Luck was certainly smiling down upon us in the contest.

But there’s no time to rest on our laurels as we’re only as good as yesterday’s pick. Let’s head down to the nation’s capital as I’m back to fade the disastrous Pelicans yet again.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pelicans +160 | Wizards -190

Spread: Wizards -4.5

Total: 207

NBA Championship Odds: Pelicans +24000| Wizards +13000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards, News, Analysis, and Picks

I said I wouldn’t do it, but I can’t resist fading the Pelicans once again. Although New Orleans picked up a home victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, I think the Pels will disappoint more often than not this season. That is, of course, until they get their star player, Zion Williamson, back from injury. New Orleans has yet to win back-to-back games, and they could be due for another letdown spot after picking up just their second victory of the year.

As for the Wizards, they’ve been quite a revelation given their 9-3 start to the campaign. Balance has been key to Washington’s resurgence this season as they’re ranked fourth in defensive efficiency, with their opponents scoring just one point per possession. Note that New Orleans is right around that mark offensively with 1.009 points per possession.

You can’t talk about the Wizards without mentioning the job Montrezl Harrell’s done on both sides of the court. Despite only starting in two of the 12 games he’s played this season, his 28.46 player efficiency rating is the highest of any Wizards player averaging at least 10 minutes per game. Harrell’s also averaging 18.3 points per game which is a career-high for him, with this being his seventh season in the league.

One could argue that the Wizards have banded a group of castoffs with Harrell, joined by Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who came over in the trade for Russell Westbrook. Spencer Dinwiddie has also been able to step out from the shadow of Kyrie Irving, whom he played with in Brooklyn during the 2019-2020 season.

One thing that’s apparent with the Wizards is that this team has a ton of chemistry. With Beal bought in and sharing the basketball, the Wizards are a clear threat in the Eastern Conference.

New Orleans is 0-5 ATS in its past five road games in Washington and 3-9 ATS in the previous 12 head-to-head meetings. That’s more than enough to get me to the window and lay the 4.5 points with the Wizards at home.

Pick: Wizards -4.5

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!