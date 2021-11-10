NBA Odds: Best Player Props For Wednesday’s 13-Game Slate Desmond Bane is becoming a popular play by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s a massive NBA slate on Wednesday with 13 games on the schedule. We have plucked out a pair of player props from the action that we believe have solid value. Let’s look at who we are on in tonight’s matchups.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

DESMOND BANE OVER 13.5 POINTS (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has easily been our most popular play of the season, and to see his points total drop below 15 once again feels way too attractive to pass up. It’s essential to look for volume and long-term results with player props, and with Bane, two straight unders to this total should not be a reason to avoid this buy-low spot. He has attempted at least 11 field goals in every game but one this season and is 7-3 to the over on this number. Take the guard to go above this total in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

ANFERNEE SIMONS OVER 10.5 POINTS (-118)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has been quite a productive sixth man for the team this season. The fourth-year player currently ranks seventh in the NBA amongst non-starters in points per 36 minutes, and he has seen plenty of volume to help him beat this number. He has taken ten or more shots in eight of 11 games and is 8-3 to the over at this total on the season. Like Bane, it’s a discounted price after falling below this total in each of his past two games. However, the volume and regularity of his production being above 10.5 points makes this too enticing to pass up. Take Simons to score at least 11 against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

