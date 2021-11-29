NCAA Football Championship Weekend Opening Line Report by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

What a way to end the college football regular season. Week 13 had everything, high-scoring games, upsets, overtimes, defensive slugfests, and now we get to do it all over again for championship weekend. There are 10 conference championship games scheduled, with one Pac-12 contest mixed in, giving teams one last chance to snag a victory and impress the College Football Playoff committee.

We’re taking our usual stroll through some notable opening college football lines from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Ducks -138|Utes +112

Spread: Ducks +2.5 (-106)|Utes -2.5 (-114)



Total: 60.5 Over -112| Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Ducks +20000|Utes +20000

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes Opening Line Analysis

The Pac-12 Championship game is one of two contests scheduled for Friday night. The Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes had a relatively unobstructed path to the final and now face each other for the second time in two weeks. In their first meeting, the Utes obliterated the Ducks, routing them 38-7 and out-rushing Oregon 208-63. That wasn’t enough to convince oddsmakers that the Utes would replicate that success on a neutral field, and FanDuel Sportsbook opened Utah as -2.5, with a total of 60.5. Bettors jumped on the short line early, shifting the price on backing the South Division representatives up to -114. Early money also likes the over, with the price moving slightly up to -112.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Flashes -158|Huskies +130

Spread: Golden Flashes -3.5 (+100)|Huskies +3.5 (-122)



Total: 73.5 Over -108| Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Golden Flashes N/A|Huskies +20000



Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois HuskiesOpening Line Analysis

This is a line that oddsmakers probably got wrong as the Kent State Golden Flashes opened as -3.5 favorites for their MAC Championship game against the Northern Illinois Huskies. However, money came pouring in on the Huskies, with the price jumping up to -122. The Golden Flashes won a 52-47 thriller between these teams in Week 10, but they benefited from home-field advantage in that one. The betting market likes the Huskies’ chances of covering at least a field goal in this neutral field game.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wolverines -470|Hawkeyes +340

Spread: Wolverines -10.5 (-112)|Hawkeyes +10.5 (-108)



Total: 43.5 Over -112| Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wolverines +1000|Hawkeyes +10000

Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Opening Line Analysis

Everything went to plan for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 13. The Hawkeyes needed to take care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln and hope that the Minnesota Golden Gophers knocked off the Wisconsin Badgers as +7 underdogs. Low and behold, Iowa emerged from the Big Ten West Division rubble and will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Championship. Of course, the Wolverines also faced a win-or-go-home proposition against the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning convincingly as +7 dogs. That has shifted the betting line even further in their favor as they enter Saturday night’s contest as -10.5 chalk. Double digits didn’t deter bettors from taking the Wolverines, as the price shifted off the opening, with Michigan money coming in.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -265|Crimson Tide +210



Spread: Bulldogs -6.5 (-110)|Crimson Tide +6.5 (-110)



Total: 50.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs -220|Crimson Tide +750

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Opening Line Analysis

The SEC Championship game highlights what should be an entertaining weekend of college football. This line hasn’t moved off opening numbers, with numbers and prices intact. It is worth noting that the Georgia Bulldogs were priced as -5.5 favorites against the Alabama Crimson Tide entering Week 13 action. Georgia ran away with their regular-season finale while Bama needed late-game drama and overtime magic to knock off the Auburn Tigers. Consequently, when sportsbooks re-opened the line for this game, it had shifted slightly in Georgia’s favor. Bama has struggled against the spread to end the season, going 1-3 since the start of November. Keep an eye on ticket versus money count in this one to get an idea of which team is drawing sharp action.