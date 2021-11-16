NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, November 16 by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

College basketball season is finally here and in a big way. Over 100 games await on the Tuesday slate, but we dive into the two headliners of all the action. The Champions Classic kicks off the season in Madison Square Garden, with Kansas taking on Michigan State at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed immediately by Kentucky and Duke facing off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look into tonight’s blockbuster double-header and who you should be backing on the hardwood.

You’re probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don’t miss any of the action and, of course, one open to FanDuel Sportsbook.

A battle of undefeated teams at Ann Arbor will headline Tuesday night’s slate for the Gavitt Games – the annual interconference matchups between the Big East and Big Ten – as Seton Hall will hit the road to take on fourth-ranked Michigan. In its first two games, Seton Hall has shown a suffocating defense that allows the lowest field goal percentage in the nation. Yes, the opener was against Fairleigh Dickinson, but holding a solid Yale team to 44 points in a 76 possession game is an incredible feat. When he has the personnel, head coach Kevin Willard can roll out some elite defenses, and this year feels like we could see more of the same from the Pirates.

As for Michigan, the defense has also been dominant early on, ranking second in the nation on KenPom, and could give some fits to a Seton Hall team that will start four transfers and lack some chemistry so early in the season. This one could get ugly at times with strong defenses involved, and 137.5 feels a bit generous given the type of rock fight that could be in store for moments at a time. The line movement supports the under as a play here, and it doesn’t feel too late to get in on the action as it’s only moved a point or so since opening last night. Take this game to stay below the number.

The Picks: Under 137.5 (-112)