New York Giants OC Jason Garrett Fired

The New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, per NY Daily News Sports’s Pat Leonard.

This comes less than a day after the Giants suffered a 30-10 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The offense tallied just 215 total yards and committed three turnovers while going just one-for-nine on third downs in the game. New York ranks 24th in yards per play and sits at 3-7, in danger of missing the playoffs for the ninth time in ten seasons. The Giants have scored 20 points or less in six of their ten games this season and rank 25th in points per drive in the NFL.

Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens is expected to be promoted to interim offensive coordinator in Garrett’s place.

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. New York Giants Odds

The New York Giants are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with the total set at 46, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.