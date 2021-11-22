New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Buccaneers will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they return home to take on the Giants on Monday night. While part of their recent slump can be attributed to injuries, the reality is that no one’s played exceptionally well for them of late on either side of the ball. It all starts with the quarterback, Tom Brady, who’s had back-to-back two-interception games in the losses.

While it’s fair to hold Brady responsible, Tampa Bay’s usually managed to overcome turnovers thanks to a stout defense. However, we’re seeing a defensive unit that doesn’t have the depth to withstand the injuries to key players.

The secondary’s been poor, and bringing back Richard Sherman was a desperation move that seemed doomed to fail from the onset. Now, nose tackle Vita Vea is listed as doubtful. If we shift to the offense, Antonio Brown is ruled out, and who knows what the Buccaneers will get out of Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski’s return from a punctured lung and fractured ribs in Week 8 lasted only five plays due to back spasms.

When you put it all together, I don’t think we’re seeing the true version of this Buccaneers team at the moment, which is why laying 11 points with them in this spot seems like a tough ask.

If there’s one team that won’t be afraid of taking on the Super Bowl champs, it’s the Giants.

New York is 4-0-1 ATS in the past five meetings of this matchup.

The visiting team is 6-1-1 ATS in the previous eight meetings.

The underdog is 3-0-1 in the past four meetings of this matchup.

New York is a perfect 2-0 ATS facing Brady following a win.

As a double-digit underdog, the Giants are 11-2 for 8.2 units in their past 13 games.

Given these numbers, I’m only interested in grabbing the 11 points and backing the underdog on the road.

