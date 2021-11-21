New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Chicago Bulls will try to avenge a home loss at the hands of the New York Knicks back on October 28th. This time Chicago will have to do it without star big man Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic was nearly unstoppable in that game, putting up 22 points on almost 62 percent shooting. The former Magic center will miss his sixth straight game in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Chicago has been able to go 3-2 over that span which becomes all that much more impressive as those games were all part of their west coast road swing.

New York could be without one of their key pieces in the middle as well. Mitchell Robinson left last night’s win over Houston after 18 minutes when he took a Jae’Sean Tate shot in the face. Robinson is being listed as a game-time decision with a bruised nose. Nerlens Noel will get all the run he can handle should Mitch have to sit.

The Knicks come in winners of two of their past three, albeit the Rockets and Pacers are not world-beaters, but their one defeat in that stretch calls for more concern. New York inexplicably dropped a game at MSG to the lowly Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. New York was outrebounded and outhustled by an inferior team and will have to ramp up their energy level to keep up with an energetic Bulls team playing well without their man in the middle.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have been the battery powering Chicago’s offense. LaVine sits fourth in the NBA, scoring 26.8, while DeRozan is flourishing in his first season in the Windy City one slot behind his teammate, putting up 26.6 a night.

Our Betting Model loves the Bulls on the moneyline in this spot with a lean toward them covering. It has the expected margin set at -8.8, so a double-digit victory is not out of the realm of possibility. With the Model setting a Bulls’ fair moneyline of -344, you’ll want to rush to FanDuel Sportsbook before the value dissipates.