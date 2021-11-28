NFL Odds: 10 Prop Bets To Consider For League’s Week 12 Slate Jonathan Taylor is 8-0 against his total yardage prop during the last eight weeks by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have a few less contests occupying Sunday’s Week 12 slate given the three games on Thanksgiving Day, but there’s still plenty of NFL bets to be found.

We scoured DraftKings Sportsbook and found 10 propositional bets worthy of your consideration:

New England Patriots win by shutout +2200

One week too late? Maybe. But we just saw the Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons. On a short week. On the road. You’d think the Titans are better, but Tennessee is without Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. The Patriots now are back at home and had extra time to prepare. Don’t bet the house on it, but a flier isn’t that bad of an idea at 22-to-1.

Jonathan Taylor to score two or more touchdowns +260

Taylor has a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he just went off for five (!!) scores in Week 11 against another highly touted defense in the Buffalo Bills. This is a pretty decent return for the league’s leading rusher, who already has four multi-touchdown games this season. It doesn’t hurt that Taylor sees nearly 80% of his team’s red zone attempts.

Ryan Tannehill Under 0.5 pass touchdowns +200

Again, no Jones and no Brown means the Titans are very thin at receiver. Would it really be that much of a shock for Bill Belichick’s Patriots to dominate Tannehill?

Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer +175

After just one touchdown in San Francisco’s first seven games, Aiyuk now has two scores in three weeks. The Minnesota Vikings are outside the top-20 in passing touchdowns allowed this season (17 in 10 games). Kyle Shanahan usually is worth fading, but this is a bit enticing.

Damien Harris to score anytime and Patriots win +165

Some bettors will see enough value with Harris +105 as an anytime touchdown scorer. We’re willing to ride for it here given the fact a $100 bet nets you $60 more if the Patriots, a seven-point favorite, win straight up.

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer +150

The New York Giants no longer have Jason Garrett calling the offensive plays, and you would think Freddie Kitchens knows enough to get the ball to Barkley. Barkley has just two scores in six games, but the opposing Philadelphia Eagles rank 26th in rushing touchdowns allowed (12 in 11 games).

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer +120

Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing touchdowns (eight) this season and is coming off a Week 11 win in which he ran for three scores. The dual-threat QB has three games this season with multiple rushing touchdowns, although the Giants have allowed just two to quarterbacks.

Nick Chubb anytime touchdown scorer +100

Getting the Cleveland Browns running back at even money is too good to pass up… even if he does have four games without a score this season.

Jonathan Taylor Over 108.5 total yards -115

Taylor is 8-0 against his total yardage prop throughout the last eight weeks. He does have a more difficult matchup with the Buccaneers, but that is not something we can overlook.

Ty Johnson Over 2.5 receptions -180

Johnson is used as the pass-catching back for the New York Jets and now should see even more targets in that role with Michael Carter sidelined. Johnson has three games with five or more receptions since Week 7 and now gets to face a Houston Texans defense.