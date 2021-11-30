NFL Odds: Bill Belichick Continues Climb Up Coach Of Year Betting Board Belichick now is the favorite to win the award at 3-to-1 by Sean T. McGuire 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Two weeks prior we noted how the New England Patriots four-game win streak had drastically shifted the NFL’s Coach of the Year odds pertaining to Bill Belichick.

Well, that win streak now sits at six straight after a Week 11 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons — which had Belichick’s fingerprints all over it — and a Week 12 rout of the previously top-seeded Tennessee Titans.

Oddsmakers, of course, have taken notice and shifted their betting prices yet again.

Belichick now is the favorite to win the year-end award at 3-to-1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s depicts a jump up the betting boards as Belichick was 12-to-1 to win the Coach of the Year award Nov. 15. Mike Vrabel (then 4-to-1), Kliff Kingsbury (then +750) and Mike McCarthy (then 8-to-1) all ranked ahead of Belichick at the time. It’s no longer the case, however, as Vrabel’s Titans and McCarthy’s have each lost their last two games.

Here’s how the Coach of the Year odds currently look on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Bill Belichick +300

Kliff Kingsbury. +400

Matt Lafleur +600

Zac Taylor +800

Mike Vrabel +800

Mike McCarthy +1600

Brandon Staley +1800

Sean McDermott +2000

Sean McVay +2000

Belichick’s continued rise is especially noteworthy as bettors could have got him 35-to-1 after a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and 38-to-1 after a Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, as compiled by Sports Betting Dime.

Belichick’s Patriots started off their tough four-game stretch Sunday with a win and now will get the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 13 before a Week 14 bye.