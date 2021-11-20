NFL Odds: Four Prop Bets To Consider Before League’s Week 11 Slate Myles Gaskin and AJ Dillon are among those worthy of your attention by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’re moving right along in the 2021 NFL season, which means there are fewer chances to place a wager on your favorite player, or someone you think could have a big game based on their Week 11 matchup.

With that said, here are four prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that we think are worthy of your consideration:

Rashod Bateman anytime touchdown scorer +170

The Week 11 absence of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown should help the Baltimore Ravens wideout see more targets from quarterback Lamar Jackson, despite the big-bodied Bateman playing a different style than Brown. Still, Bateman has seen six or more targets in each of his four games this season with eight or more coming in the last two weeks. Jackson looked Bateman’s way in the end zone during a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins, but the quarterback’s throw was off the mark. Bateman and the Ravens now will go up against a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed 16 passing touchdowns in nine games (12 to receivers) and ranks sixth in yards allowed to wideouts. Bateman hasn’t scored a touchdown in his four games this season. Again, though, the target share for Bateman without Brown, who had the third-most targets among receivers dating back to Week 7, could be massive.

Myles Gaskin anytime touchdown scorer +150

The Miami Dolphins running back isn’t exactly viewed as a typical threat for goal line looks, but he ranks among the top 20 players at the position in touches, and has a favorable matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets have allowed the most rushing touchdowns this season — 19 in nine games, 17 to running backs — and are sixth in receiving touchdowns allowed to running backs. Gaskin has four touchdowns on the season (one rushing, three receiving) for the limited Dolphins but has got the ball 15 times or more in each of the last four games.

Mark Ingram Over 53.5 rushing yards -120

The New Orleans Saints running back will enter Week 11 as the team’s lead back with teammate Alvin Kamara ruled out for a second consecutive week. He’ll have a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed 117.3 rushing yards per game — which is in the bottom half of the league. Ingram would not have reached this mark last week during his first start without Kamara (he recorded 47 of his 108 total yards on the ground), but that was against a stout Tennessee Titans defense that is seventh in rushing yards allowed. Ingram earned 14 rushing attempts last week and in the two games he’s received 18 or more rushes this season, he finished with 73 or more rushing yards. Of note, both games came with the Houston Texans.

A.J. Dillon Over 18.5 rushing attempts -130

We’re very high on Dillon given the latest injury to fellow Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, and the fact he’s won us something prior doesn’t hurt, either. Dillon should be a focal point for the Packers’ offense going into a NFC North clash with the Minnesota Vikings, and the Over on his rushing-attempt prop is just one that sticks out. The Vikings are 29th in rushing yards allowed and 22nd in rushing attempts allowed per game. Opponents average 27.5 rushing attempts per game in nine contests this season. Dillon has received more than 18.5 rushing attempts in just one game this season — Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks with Jones out. He turned it into 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Dillon’s rushing-yardage prop (over/under 82.5), receptions prop (over/under 3.5) and touchdown prop (-125) are all enticing, as well.