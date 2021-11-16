NFL Odds: How Bill Belichick Coach Of Year Prices Have Drastically Changed New England's four-game win streak has slashed Belichick's odds by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New England Patriots have won their last four games including a statement Week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

It has national media members praising head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and the red-hot Patriots. It also has oddsmakers shifting their betting prices on the rookie signal-caller, depicting Jones now is in a two-horse race with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jones, though, isn’t the only one who has seen his odds improve with regards to a future bet. Belichick also fits that bill.

The veteran head coach now is back at 12-to-1 to win the NFL Coach of the Year award at season’s end.

And while Belichick returns to the top of the betting board with Mike Vrabel, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike McCarthy and others, it certainly wasn’t that way one month ago. Belichick had been on a steep decline due in large part because the Patriots started 1-3 after a loss to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick, who started the season at +1200, jumped all the way to 35-to-1 after Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints before climbing to 38-to-1 after a Week 6 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in mid-October, as shared by Sports Betting Dime.

If one forward-thinking bettor jumped on Belichick while he was in the neighborhood of 35-to-1, they’re certainly thrilled with the position they’re in now. After all, a $100 bet at 35-to-1 would pay out $3,600.

New England’s recent wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers — both games in which Belichick clearly had his hand in the stout defensive effort — slashed his odds to some extent, but a Week 10 rout of the Browns caused a large one-week jump.

The Patriots have their toughest stretch of the season starting in Week 12 with Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans before facing the Buffalo Bills (twice) and Indianapolis Colts. Should Belichick and the Patriots go 3-1 or better during that four-game stretch, best believe Belichick at 12-to-1 will be an afterthought.