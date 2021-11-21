NFL Odds: How CeeDee Lamb Injury May Affect Cowboys Thanksgiving Lines This is one to keep an eye on by Jenna Ciccotelli 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s never a good time to enter the NFL’s concussion protocol, but it certainly is a bad time for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who reportedly was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion.

After all, Lamb was meant to be back on the field Thursday for the Cowboys’ traditional Thanksgiving Day game, so he has about as little time as possible to clear protocol.

It’s another huge blow to the Cowboys, who will be without wideout Amari Cooper after he tested positive for COVID-19. Cooper’s 583 yards (44 receptions) and five scores all ranked second on the Cowboys entering Sunday, behind — you guessed it — Lamb.

Lamb entered the tilt against the Chiefs with 726 yards on 47 receptions with six scores.

The Cowboys will have to change their game plan heading into Thursday — and sportsbooks are sure to change their lines throughout the week as news of Lamb’s availability comes in.

Dallas was considered a runaway favorite over the Raiders, with the Cowboys opening at -320 on the moneyline, via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders were +250.

At this point, it’s unclear if Lamb will take the field Thursday. But these odds — and his status — absolutely are worth keeping an eye on this week.