NFL Odds: How Mac Jones' Week 12 Performance Impacted Rookie Of Year Prices The Patriots quarterback jumped all the way to -300 to win the award by Sean T. McGuire

Was Week 12 the best performance of the season for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones?

Maybe not.

But we could look back on the slate — which featured Jones’ 310-yard, two-touchdown game — as the single biggest week in his pursuit of the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Oddsmakers, at least, seemed to depict just that.

Jones currently has improved to a -300 favorite to win the award. Ja’Marr Chase, who recorded just three catches for 39 yards in Week 12, now has dropped all to way to +225.

It serves as a massive shift on the betting boards.

After all, the Alabama product, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was even money (+100) to win the award on Nov. 20, after New England’s Week 11 shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The shift also been impacted from the steadying decline in production of Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout. Chase, you may remember, was the betting favorite in front of Jones at +110 as recently as Nov. 15. Jones, at the time, was +125.

Chase recorded three 100-yard games in his first seven weeks — including a noteworthy eight-catch, 201-yard game in Week 7. Chase has since compiled 41 yards on four touches in Week 8, 49 yards on eight touches in Week 9, 40 yards on five touches in Week 11 and 39 yards on three touches in Week 12. Perhaps opposing defenses have allocated more resources into stopping him.

Jones, on the other hand, is garnering the respect of many analysts with his play during New England’s current six-game win streak. He’s impressed with his poise and accuracy, most recently depicted by the fact he completed a league-best six passes of 20 or more yards Sunday. Throughout the season, though, Jones has had 73.2% of his passes deemed catchable (caught or dropped), according to SportRadar, which is behind only Dak Prescott when considering QBs with 300 or more passing attempts.

If you bought an early-season ticket on Jones to win the award then you’re certainly riding high. And if not, well, you’ve probably missed your chance as a current $300 ticket would win you $100.