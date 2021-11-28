NFL Odds: How Patriots-Titans Week 12 Line Has Shifted After A.J. Brown Injury New England was a three-point favorite before Brown's Week 11 injury, and Tennessee's recent loss by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New England Patriots have moved to a seven-point favorite entering their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

But it wasn’t always that way.

New England was a modest three-point home favorite for the Week 12 game before Week 11 games were played.

The Patriots’ shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons coupled by Tennessee’s stunning Week 11 loss to the lowly Houston Texans, and the fact wide receiver A.J. Brown was injured in that game, moved the line from three to 5.5 points at the beginning of the week.

Since then, given the fact the Titans ruled out Brown before placing him on injured reserve, it jumped again. New England’s Week 12 spread is the largest on the betting board.

The 7-4 Patriots have won five straight games. The 8-3 Titans, who are depleted by injuries, currently are the top seed in the AFC Playoff picture, but have losses to both the New York Jets and Texans this season.

New England could take over the top spot in the conference with a win over the Titans and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens.