NFL Odds: Mac Jones, Ja’Marr Chase In Two-Horse Race For Rookie Of The Year?
Jones is +125 to win the OROY at DraftKings
Mac Jones is almost the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The New England Patriots quarterback continued his ascent up the betting boards with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s 45-7 blowout of the Cleveland Browns. DraftKings Sportsbook still has Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase favored at +110, but Jones is right on Chase’s heels at +125.
So, flip a coin.
We advised betting Jones at 10-to-1 odds in late August when he was buried on the list behind fellow rookies Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. A $100 bet that would’ve made you $1,000 only wins you $125 right now.
Jones currently leads all rookie quarterbacks with 2,333 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He has overachieved thanks to an amazing offensive line and a coaching staff that constantly puts him in positions to succeed. The Pats sitting in sixth place in the AFC standings certainly helps, too.
Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at DraftKings
Ja’Marr Chase +110 ($100 wins $110)
Mac Jones +125
Najee Harris +1000
Devonta Smith +3500
Trevor Lawrence +3500
Javonte Williams +3500
Kyle Pitts +3500
Justin Fields +4000
Trey Lance +5000
Elijah Mitchell +5000 ($100 wins $5,000)
Six of the last 11 winners are quarterbacks, a list that includes Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray the last two years. But neither guy had his team anywhere near a playoff berth in those respective seasons.
“It’s a quarterback-driven award in a quarterback-driven league,” one professional bettor told NESN. “If Jones stays healthy, he’ll have every opportunity to win it. Look at the Pats’ schedule. They’re a six-point favorite (this Thursday) against Atlanta and they should be favored in four or five of the last seven games. And if Jones can outduel Josh Allen in one of the games against Buffalo, forget about it.”
Jones is on pace for almost 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season. If he finishes strong and guides the Patriots into the playoffs, he’ll likely be New England’s first Offensive Rookie of the Year since Curtis Martin back in 1995.