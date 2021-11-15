NFL Odds: Mac Jones, Ja’Marr Chase In Two-Horse Race For Rookie Of The Year? Jones is +125 to win the OROY at DraftKings by Sam Panayotovich 55 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is almost the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The New England Patriots quarterback continued his ascent up the betting boards with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s 45-7 blowout of the Cleveland Browns. DraftKings Sportsbook still has Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase favored at +110, but Jones is right on Chase’s heels at +125.

So, flip a coin.

Just when it looked like Ja'Marr Chase was running away with OROY … the Bengals go on bye and Mac Jones has his breakout game. Looking like a 2-man race from here. pic.twitter.com/y3cgv4vU8i — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) November 15, 2021

We advised betting Jones at 10-to-1 odds in late August when he was buried on the list behind fellow rookies Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. A $100 bet that would’ve made you $1,000 only wins you $125 right now.

Jones currently leads all rookie quarterbacks with 2,333 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He has overachieved thanks to an amazing offensive line and a coaching staff that constantly puts him in positions to succeed. The Pats sitting in sixth place in the AFC standings certainly helps, too.

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at DraftKings

Ja’Marr Chase +110 ($100 wins $110)

Mac Jones +125

Najee Harris +1000

Devonta Smith +3500

Trevor Lawrence +3500

Javonte Williams +3500

Kyle Pitts +3500

Justin Fields +4000

Trey Lance +5000

Elijah Mitchell +5000 ($100 wins $5,000)

Six of the last 11 winners are quarterbacks, a list that includes Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray the last two years. But neither guy had his team anywhere near a playoff berth in those respective seasons.

“It’s a quarterback-driven award in a quarterback-driven league,” one professional bettor told NESN. “If Jones stays healthy, he’ll have every opportunity to win it. Look at the Pats’ schedule. They’re a six-point favorite (this Thursday) against Atlanta and they should be favored in four or five of the last seven games. And if Jones can outduel Josh Allen in one of the games against Buffalo, forget about it.”

Jones is on pace for almost 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season. If he finishes strong and guides the Patriots into the playoffs, he’ll likely be New England’s first Offensive Rookie of the Year since Curtis Martin back in 1995.