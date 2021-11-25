NFL Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider During Week 12 Thanksgiving Slate Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown scorer at +120 is very enticing by Sean T. McGuire 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are plenty of choices on the Thanksgiving Day menu with the NFL’s three-game slate kicking off Week 12 of the 2021 campaign Thursday.

And no, we’re not talking about the turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.

Here are six NFL prop bets to consider ahead of Thursday’s three games featuring Bears-Lions, Cowboys-Raiders and the nightcap of Bills-Saints. Of note, all prices and NFL prop bets are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Any three players to score touchdown (Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram, David Montgomery, Stefon Diggs) +200

Disclaimer: Some bettors will see this hinging too much on Ingram’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Bills, but we’re willing to roll the dice because of our level of confidence in the other three. Elliott (-190 anytime scorer) will be going up against the Raiders, who are tied for fourth in touchdowns allowed to running backs (four). Diggs (+120 anytime scorer) has five touchdowns in his last five games and goes up against the Saints, who have allowed 10 scores to wideouts. Montgomery (-140 anytime scorer) gets an AFC North clash with the lowly Lions, who allow the second most touchdowns to running backs this season. With the price set at 2-to-1, even this, which essentially is a four-player parlay, is enticing.

Stefon Diggs +120 anytime touchdown

If you don’t want to go with the whole pie, getting a slice of Diggs at plus-money is very scrumptious.

Buffalo Bills first-quarter spread -1 +105

It’s still unknown whether Ingram will be able to go for the Saints, and if not, New Orleans is in a lot of trouble on the offensive side. The Bills, meanwhile, will be itching to get back and put together a good performance after they got baked by the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, the Bills rank ninth in first-quarter scoring this season while the Saints are fourth-worst in the category behind only Detroit, the New York Jets and New York Giants.

Michael Gallup Over 56.5 receiving yards -115

Gallup enters Thursday afternoon’s game against the Raiders with the potential to see a lot of targets from quarterback Dak Prescott given the fact Dallas definitely will be without Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion four days ago. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has indicated Lamb will play, however. Gallup has not recorded more than 44 yards in any of the three games he’s played this season, but certainly has proven capable in the past.

Andy Dalton Over 29.5 pass attempts -120

The Lions are 31st in rushing yards allowed and dead last in rushing attempts against. On the other hand, Detroit is 13th in passing yards allowed behind the second-fewest passing attempts. Why such a massive disparity? It’s because the Lions almost are always trailing so their opponents want to keep the clock moving to limit the food from getting cold. That may not be the case with the Bears, though, as this game — best depicted by the 2.5-point spread — could be kept close. That would make it more likely Dalton continues to sling. Dalton also threw the ball 23 times in a single half last week and, in his first start this season, threw it 38 times against the Los Angeles Rams. The Over here feels very gettable.

David Montgomery Over 79.5 rushing yards -135

Do these two kind of work against each other? Well, maybe. But both seem reachable. Detroit is the second-worst run defense in the NFL in yards allowed. It feels like a great spot for the Bears running back to put together his most memorable turkey trot, especially with Justin Fields (ribs) sidelined and Dalton taking over behind center. Fields, of course, would take rushing attempts away from Montgomery where Dalton will not. The Lions have allowed 4.4 yards per rush and Montgomery has proven productive when he gets the touches (two 100-yard games).