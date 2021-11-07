NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets To Consider Before League’s Week 9 Slate AJ Dillon, James Conner and Dak Prescott all present some Week 9 value by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL is back for Week 9, and that means there are plenty of propositional bets to be wagered on.

Perhaps you’re eyeing a running back who you think could have a big day given the matchup or you’re just hoping to hit the jackpot on a player you think has a reasonable chance to score the game’s first touchdown.

Well, here are three prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that we think are worthy of your consideration:

James Conner anytime touchdown scorer +160

It’s kind of surprising Conner still isn’t getting much respect despite the fact he now has eight touchdowns over his last six games. Conner has gone three games without a touchdown this season, but he’s turned into Arizona’s go-to goal-line back and served as a nice complement to Chase Edmonds. It’s also worth noting that the San Francisco 49ers, who Conner’s Cardinals will go up against in Week 9, have allowed nine rushing touchdowns in seven games this season, which ranks 28th in the league. This bet has plenty of value as a $100 wager wins you $160 for a payout of $260. Very enticing.

A.J. Dillon Over 37.5 rushing yards -120

Dillon, the Packers’ backup running back, should benefit greatly going against a woeful Kansas City Chiefs run defense as Green Bay plays without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Dillon is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season and he figures to be in a spot where he could touch the ball anywhere from 12 to 15 times on the ground. Dillon is coming off a Week 8 performance in which he recorded 78 yards on 16 rushes, and has three games this season with 59 or more yards. The matchup is there, too, as Kansas City ranks 21st in rushing yards allowed this season.

Dak Prescott Over 22.5 completions +100

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell came out this week and made comments that indicated Denver could go all-out in stopping Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys run game and settle for Prescott throwing the ball. Donatell specifically spoke about how Denver cornerbacks would have to step up because there will be a lot of single coverage. That feels like a mistake, but it also feels like a spot Prescott could thrive in. Prescott, who’s coming back from missing Week 8 with an ankle injury, has thrown for 300-plus yards three times this season (including two games with 400-plus). He’s completed 23 or more passes in each of those three games (including games with 42 and 36 completions). Prescott has been itching to get back on the field, and it feels like a spot, playing at home, where he could put together big numbers through the air.