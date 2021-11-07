NFL SuperContest Picks: Fade Cardinals Without Kyler Murray In Week 9
'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest
Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.
Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 1-4 in Week 8.
The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.
Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 9 of the SuperContest:
New York Giants +3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints -6 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers +7 at Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers +1.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers -6 vs. Chicago Bears
RECORD: (18-20-2, +19 points)