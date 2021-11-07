NFL SuperContest Picks: Fade Cardinals Without Kyler Murray In Week 9 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 1-4 in Week 8.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

WEEK 9 #SUPERCONTEST LINES🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (11/6)!



Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (11/6) pic.twitter.com/VXdpx8ViZF — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) November 3, 2021

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 9 of the SuperContest:

New York Giants +3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints -6 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers +7 at Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers +1.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers -6 vs. Chicago Bears

RECORD: (18-20-2, +19 points)