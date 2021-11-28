NFL SuperContest Picks: Time To Buy Low On Russell Wilson, Seahawks 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is a part of the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 2-3 in Week 11.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 12 of the SuperContest:

Seattle Seahawks +1 at Washington Football Team

SP: Nobody wants to bet Seattle in this spot, so we will. The Seahawks had two rough losses against the Packers and Cardinals out of the bye and now they’re a primetime underdog on the road at Washington. That seems like quite the overadjustment. The Football Team is nothing special and their defensive line has been nowhere near as productive as last season when they faced backup quarterback after backup quarterback. We’re banking on a strong game from Wilson and a Seahawks win on Monday night.

New York Giants +3.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

MC: Let’s bank on some important offensive changes with the Giants finally dumping Jason Garrett in favor of Freddie Kitchens. The latter was an objectively awful head coach, but he was a great coordinator before being elevated to that top job in Cleveland. Daniel Jones has traditionally performed well versus Philly, too. We’re also getting 3.5 points at home in the division.

Green Bay Packers PK vs. Los Angeles Rams

SP: I love betting Aaron Rodgers off a loss. It’s been one of my favorite things to do over the last decade. Green Bay (9-2 ATS) is the best cover team in the league and I have no issue taking this Packers defense against a Matthew Stafford-led offense that just doesn’t run the ball. The wise guys are betting the Rams in this spot, mostly because they’re coming off two losses and a bye. But The Pack is 20-3 straight up over the last three seasons at Lambeau Field. Good luck going against Green Bay here.

Houston Texans -2.5 vs. New York Jets

SP: We’ve never been this excited to bet on a battle of 2-8 teams. The Texans have actually played much better over the last few weeks and they’ve covered two of their last three games. Houston has the luxury of facing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who has been abysmal in limited action. The former BYU Cougar is a mistake machine with nine interceptions and two fumbles in six games. We’ll gladly bet against a young, struggling quarterback on the road — even if we have to lay points with the Texans.

Carolina Panthers -2.5 at Miami Dolphins

MC: If you look back to the start of the season, the Dolphins really struggled to stop the run, allowing at least 120 yards on the ground in each game. They went 1-4 with the only victory being a gift Week 1 win over the Patriots. They’ve certainly been better, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Carolina expose that aspect of Miami’s defense again. It’s more or less the only thing they can do offensively. On the other side of the ball, Carolina excels at pressuring the quarterback, and Tua Tagovaloia’s pressure versus clean splits has to be the biggest difference in the league. It’s just a good matchup for Carolina, even on the road.

RECORD: (27-26-2, +28 points)