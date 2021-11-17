NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 11 The 8-2 Titans get set to host the 1-6 Texans in Week 11 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been a wildly bizarre 2021 NFL campaign, and survivor league players probably have felt the ramifications of that.

During just the last two weeks, the 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars beat the 6-3 Buffalo Bills, the 5-5 Denver Broncos suffocated the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys, the 3-7 Miami Dolphins pantsed the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens and the 3-6 Washington Football Team trounced the 6-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just to name a few. It really has shown just how hard it is to bet on NFL games.

With that said, if you have escaped fatality and remain alive in your NFL survivor league, you probably have put yourself in an advantageous spot with limited external competition. But it’s not time to get cute.

Here are three teams to pick and avoid entering Week 11 of the NFL season:

Three teams to pick:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5, -490 moneyline)

Opponent: vs. New York Giants

Tom Brady was visibly frustrated after a rather surprising Week 10 loss to the woeful Football Team on Sunday. It marked a second-straight defeat for the defending Super Bowl champions, who were coming off a bye week no less, and we just can’t imagine the Bucs will fall for a third-straight contest. The Bucs earned a hard-fought win over the Giants in primetime last season, but it probably won’t be as hard to come by on “Monday Night Football” this time around.

Tennessee Titans (-10, -450)

Opponent: vs. Houston Texans

There is no such thing as a lock of the week, as we’ve seen that a handful of times within the last two weeks, but if there was one, the Week 11 game between the Titans and Texans should turn out to be that. Sure, it’s a divisional matchup between two teams who know a lot about each other, but Tennessee is hitting its stride with six consecutive wins and holds the best record in the conference. The Titans, for what it’s worth, do have the Texans again this season, but who knows how the AFC playoff picture could look in Week 18.

New England Patriots (-7, -300)

Opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

We almost never go with a road team on a Thursday night, and the Ravens laying an egg against the Dolphins last week in Miami is a perfect example of why. But with that said, there may not be a better time to use the Patriots all season and it feels these two teams are going in opposite directions — New England has won four straight, and Atlanta is coming off a 40-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, it looks like Matt Ryan will be down another offensive weapon (Cordarrelle Patterson). With a tough stretch coming up for the Patriots, either use them here or plan to keep them until Week 17 against Jacksonville.

Honorable mention: (-10) Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

Three teams to avoid:

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, -140)

Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Chiefs finally looked like themselves in a Week 10 stomping of the Raiders, but that could turn out to be more of a reflection on Las Vegas than it is on Kansas City. A victory over the Cowboys in Week 11 would go a long way in their climb up the NFL standings, but we’re not willing to take our chances on Patrick Mahomes and company just yet — especially against another top team in the league.

Carolina Panthers (-3.5, -170)

Opponent: vs. Washington Football Team

Cam Newton’s return brought some needed life to the Panthers, but that Week 10 win came against a Cardinals team without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Washington, on the other hand, is coming off its best win of the season against the Bucs. The two teams have been wildly unpredictable thus far, and that’s ultimately why we’ll stay away.

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, -135)

Opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals have looked like one of the best teams in the league this season when Kyler Murray is behind center, and while the speedy signal-caller has a chance to play this week, a divisional game in Seattle isn’t a great spot. The Seahawks were underwhelming in a Week 10 loss to the Packers, but now Russell Wilson knocked the rust off and returns home.

The Week 11 pick? Tennessee Titans

Teams used (6-4): San Francisco 49ers (Week 1 win), Cleveland Browns (Week 2 win), Denver Broncos (Week 3 win), New Orleans Saints (Week 4 loss), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5 win), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6 win), Arizona Cardinals (Week 7 win), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 8 loss), Buffalo Bills (Week 9 loss), Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 loss)