NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 12 Week 12 is somewhat of a crapshoot with few enticing options by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

If you’re still standing in an NFL survivor league after what has felt like a month straight of surprising upsets — it goes back to Week 8, after all — well, congratulations are in order.

That’s because it has been an absolute dice roll of a 2021 NFL season, which didn’t let up in Week 11 as the conference-leading Tennessee Titans suffered a stunning loss to the Houston Texans.

As for Week 12, however, there aren’t as many easy picks across the board. It seems the good teams — if that’s really even a thing — are playing the good and the bad teams are playing the bad.

With that said, the show goes on for those remaining in their respective NFL survivor leagues. Here are three teams to consider and three others to avoid with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teams to pick:

Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, -350 moneyline)

Opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys currently have the largest spread on the betting board ahead of their Thanksgiving game. Dallas is playing on a short week, and coming off a Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Cowboys do have the benefit of playing at home. The Cowboys are going to be without Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb’s status is questionable after suffering a concussion Sunday. Still, it feels like Dallas is one of the best straight-up picks on the slate.

New England Patriots (-6, -255)

Opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Patriots return to Gillette Stadium to face the Titans, who now have lost to the New York Jets and Texans this season. Tennessee hasn’t looked the same without Derrick Henry, as the lack of play-action threat has impacted quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and you can probably count on Bill Belichick exploiting that. New England is among the hottest teams in the league with five-straight wins. It’s not a pick we would recommend any given week, but, again, the picks are scarce.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5, -170)

Opponent: at New York Giants

The Eagles are going on the road for a division game, but we can’t help but think Philadelphia actually is putting something together with three wins in its last four games. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has put together some good film, as well. We’d probably feel even better about this if the Giants didn’t just fire Jason Garrett — they have been terrible offensively — but Joe Judge and Co. still don’t inspire much confidence.

Teams to avoid:

Los Angeles Rams (-1, +100)

Opponent: Green Bay Packers

The Rams are coming off a bye week, but having to travel to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers isn’t something we’re comfortable with. Mind you, LA will host the Jaguars in Week 13 if you’re still looking to use Sean McVay’s team.

Atlanta Falcons (-1, -120)

Opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Falcons should not inspire much confidence given the fact they were just shut out by the Patriots in Week 11. While the Jaguars are bad — and they are bad — so are the Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, -170)

Opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The 49ers are riding a hot streak with consecutive wins, as are the Vikings. Since losing to Cowboys back-up quarterback Cooper Rush, Minnesota has reeled off wins over Justin Herbert and the Chargers and an overtime Week 11 win over Green Bay. This has the feeling of a game that could go either way.

Week 12 pick? Philadelphia Eagles

Teams used (6-5): San Francisco 49ers (Week 1 win), Cleveland Browns (Week 2 win), Denver Broncos (Week 3 win), New Orleans Saints (Week 4 loss), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5 win), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6 win), Arizona Cardinals (Week 7 win), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 8 loss), Buffalo Bills (Week 9 loss), Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 loss), Tennessee Titans (Week 11 loss)