NFL Week 10 Lines: Patriots, Browns Battle In AFC Playoff Race; Bucs Go To D.C.

Week 9 in the NFL was a wild one. Week 10 has to stick to the script a little more … right?

There was no shortage of upsets — including some lopsided ones — Sunday in the NFL. Four teams favored by 6.5 points or more lost outright, including a 16.5-point underdog in the Jacksonville Jaguars edging the Buffalo Bills in a 9-6 barnburner.

What does Week 10 have in store? With the second half of the season here and coming off such a wild week, everything is on the table.

Here are the opening betting lines for Week 10 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

(-7) Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 47

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

Cleveland Browns at (-2.5) New England Patriots, 44.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-9) Dallas Cowboys, 52.5

(-13) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 48

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-10) Indianapolis Colts, 47.5

Detroit Lions at (-9) Pittsburgh Steelers, 44

New Orleans Saints at (-2.5) Tennessee Titans, 44.5

(-9.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 51

Minnesota Vikings at (-2.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 51.5

Carolina Panthers at (-10) Arizona Cardinals, 45.5

Philadelphia Eagles at (-2.5) Denver Broncos, 45

Seattle Seahawks at (-5.5) Green Bay Packers, 49.5

(-2.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 52

MONDAY, NOV. 15

(-4.5) Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 49.5