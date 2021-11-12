NFL Week 10 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize Some tight games on the docket this week by Nicole Fasciano 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If the point spreads are any indication, there are a handful of games in Week 10 of the NFL that might come down to the wire.

And picking against the spread might be quite difficult, but you can try to prove your knowledge, as NESN Games is back once again with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest.

This week, there are numerous games with close point spreads, as almost all of the games on the docket are within a 3.5-point spread or less. The 5-3 Buffalo Bills, however, are heavily favored (and for good reason) over the 2-6 New York Jets.

Sign up now for the Week 10 contest at NESN Games and make your against-the-spread picks for the six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card with a big week.

Here are the six games on the docket:

Buffalo Bills (-11.5) at New York Jets

Cleveland Browns at (-2.5) New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at (-3.5) Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks at (-3.5) Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles at (-2.5) Denver Broncos

Kansa City Chiefs (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two. Or, check out this week’s episode of NESN’s “The Spread” podcast.

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate another week of NFL action.

Click here to sign up and play!