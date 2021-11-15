NFL Week 11 Lines: Cowboys-Chiefs, Steelers-Chargers Highlight Huge Week Are the Chiefs back? by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are some massive matchups in Week 11 of the NFL season, both in terms of importance to the playoff race and/or name value.

It’s very possible we look back on this week at season’s end and pinpoint this slate as a turning point in the campaign. In the AFC, you’ve got the Cincinnati Bengals — the No. 1 seed in the conference just a few weeks ago — heading to Las Vegas to take on the reeling Raiders. The two longtime also-rans now find themselves battling to get into the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, Sunday night brings us a showdown between the fifth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFC is no different with teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks desperately needing wins to keep hope alive in the playoff hunt with divisional tilts against the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

Then, you’ve got the marquee main event Sunday afternoon with the Dallas Cowboys heading to Kansas City to square off with the Chiefs, in a game that has both the hoopla and playoff importance.

And here are the opening betting lines and totals for those games and every game on the Week 11 schedule, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbooks.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

(-5.5) New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 47

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Detroit Lions at (-10) Cleveland Browns, 46

(-6) San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 47

Indianapolis Colts at (-6.5) Buffalo Bills, 49.5

(-3) Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 46

Washington Football Team at (-3) Carolina Panthers, 43

(-6) Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 45

New Orleans Saints at (-1.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 44

Houston Texans at (-10) Tennessee Titans, 45.5

(-2.5) Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 49.5

(-1) Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 49

(-2.5) Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 50

Dallas Cowboys at (-2.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 53.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-3.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 48

MONDAY, NOV. 22

New York Giants at (-11.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 50